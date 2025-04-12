Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 242,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Embraer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.