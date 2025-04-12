Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Ennis worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

