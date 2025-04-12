EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,632 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

EVTC opened at $33.26 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

