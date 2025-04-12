Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.