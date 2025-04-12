Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on F. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.