Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

FTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTRE opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $467.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,029 shares of company stock valued at $226,168. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fortrea by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortrea by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortrea by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

