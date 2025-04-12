Foundry Financial Group Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 403,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,181,000 after acquiring an additional 358,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 235,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

