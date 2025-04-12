FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of FS Bancorp worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 216.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $49.15.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

