Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GENC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.57. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gencor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

