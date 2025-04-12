Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of Gray Television worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Gray Television by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 925.7% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 169,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 153,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 9.61%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,085.95. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

