Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Shares of HCAT opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $275.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.43. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,108. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,613.44. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,030 shares of company stock valued at $263,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 944,631 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 861,150 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 565,445 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

