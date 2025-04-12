Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.56 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 157.75 ($2.06). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 161.95 ($2.12), with a volume of 182,678 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

Henderson International Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

About Henderson International Income

The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high and rising level of dividends, as well as capital appreciation over the long-term from a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of securities outside the United Kingdom. It invests in a global portfolio consisting of listed equities and fixed interest asset classes.

