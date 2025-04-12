Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,067,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,778,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.