Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.08 and traded as high as C$48.44. Hydro One shares last traded at C$48.43, with a volume of 665,314 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
