Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.27. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 495 shares traded.

Hysan Development Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This is an increase from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

