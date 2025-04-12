i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 688,600.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

