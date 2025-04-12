Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 81,354 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.05. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

IMNM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 137,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,105.44. This represents a 20.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Tsai acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,386. This represents a 58.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,995. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

