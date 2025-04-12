IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.64. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

