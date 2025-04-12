iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.