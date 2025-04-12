iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,779 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $111.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

