iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 666,432 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 248,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

