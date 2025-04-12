iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 342.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.