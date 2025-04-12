Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy” Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $157.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.0 %

JNJ stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.