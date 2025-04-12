JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 500.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,605,000 after purchasing an additional 865,285 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

YY stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

