JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 126,587 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.69% of Southside Bancshares worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

