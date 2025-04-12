JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 158,111 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $651.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Central Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Report on CPF

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.