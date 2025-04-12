JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,230 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Kirby worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Kirby Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

