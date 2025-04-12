JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 26,592 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

