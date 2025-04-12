JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 94,482 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Frontdoor worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.
Frontdoor Stock Performance
Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $63.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTDR
Frontdoor Profile
Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontdoor
- Trading Halts Explained
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.