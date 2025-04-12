JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $13.95 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

