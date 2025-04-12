JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 245,518 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.44% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,175,000 after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 699,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.17 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $766.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

