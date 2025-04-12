JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 35,671 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

About Premier Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.