JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 37,495 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.