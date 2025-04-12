JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

