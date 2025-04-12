JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dayforce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of DAY stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 500.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
