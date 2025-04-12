JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in InMode were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in InMode by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 308,852 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in InMode by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,627 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 128,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

