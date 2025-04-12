JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $76.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About International Bancshares

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.