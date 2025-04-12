JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 333.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

