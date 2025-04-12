JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.24 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,415,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

