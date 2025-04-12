JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.50 Million Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alexander’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

