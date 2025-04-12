JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.53 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPX. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:USPX opened at $46.79 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.