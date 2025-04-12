JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.53 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPX. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 1,349.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:USPX opened at $46.79 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
