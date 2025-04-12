JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 138,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.90.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.