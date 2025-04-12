JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.21 Million Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,231.94. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $98,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,263. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile



Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

