JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.96 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $9,645,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 486,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Trading Down 0.5 %
LIVN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
