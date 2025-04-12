JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Nelnet worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 16,773.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 479,389 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $104.32 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

