JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 118,583 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Flowers Foods worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

