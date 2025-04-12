JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 184,799 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 184,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Provident Financial Services worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFS

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.