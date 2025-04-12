JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 189,115 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 189,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.18% of First Busey worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $5,498,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Busey by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 168.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in First Busey by 81.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,506 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 437,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,173.75. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.43 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

