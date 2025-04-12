JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 38,020 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.17% of Andersons worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in Andersons by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

