JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 38,583 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.